B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Stock Price Down 0.9%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $22.40. 11,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 22,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 ( NASDAQ:RILYK Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

