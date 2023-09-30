Bailard Inc. Has $11.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $1,133,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.04. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.