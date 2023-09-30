Bailard Inc. Has $9.91 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $872,202,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,708 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $559.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $569.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,437. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

