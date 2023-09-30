Bailard Inc. Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $268.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.20. The stock has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.