Bailard Inc. Lowers Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,928.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 24.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVY opened at $182.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.61. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $157.28 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.69%.

In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,836 shares of company stock worth $2,014,000. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

