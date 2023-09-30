Bailard Inc. Purchases 10,582 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $405,248,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.06.

Netflix Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $377.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.94. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total value of $10,230,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total transaction of $10,230,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

