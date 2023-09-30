Bailard Inc. Sells 1,004 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.8% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $856,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $343,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $66.04 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.82 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.13.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

