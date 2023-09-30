Bailard Inc. Sells 23,800 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $107.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.56. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $70.05 and a one year high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Steel Dynamics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.