Bailard Inc. Sells 4,835 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

