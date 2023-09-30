Bailard Inc. Sells 8,684 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,630 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $81.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

