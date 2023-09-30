Bailard Inc. Sells 9,924 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,924 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bailard Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $34,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,135 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,492,000 after purchasing an additional 82,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 623,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,323,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,256,000 after purchasing an additional 739,269 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $102.60 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.27.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

