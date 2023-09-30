Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Holdings Lowered by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Bancroft Fund worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 375.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancroft Fund stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

