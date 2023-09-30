Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 242,549,753 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 98,555.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 43.81% of Invesco QQQ worth $89,693,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,972,000 after acquiring an additional 167,217 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,002,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,793,000 after acquiring an additional 45,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $358.27 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.03.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

