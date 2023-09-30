Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 2,099,413,455 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 97,996.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 120.85% of Abbott Laboratories worth $229,111,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 367,563 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 61,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ABT opened at $96.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.03.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

