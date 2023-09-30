Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 758,547,908 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 98,836.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758,547,908 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 1.25% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $71,626,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 119.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 30,320 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 231.3% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 29,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.30.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $504,512.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $504,512.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $331,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,766.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,359 shares of company stock worth $14,129,361 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $69.28 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

