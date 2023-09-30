Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 106,932.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 531,666,682 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 1.06% of Analog Devices worth $103,670,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $175.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.79.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

