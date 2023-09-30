Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 97,501.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,390,275 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 35.21% of Elevance Health worth $37,087,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in Elevance Health by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $3,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $435.33 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $456.56 and a 200-day moving average of $457.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

