Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 97,158.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 111.74% of Waste Management worth $78,830,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 80,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 51,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $152.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $173.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

