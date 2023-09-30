Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $49.85 Billion Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 100,097.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.62% of Altria Group worth $49,846,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2 %

MO opened at $42.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.77.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

