Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $56.97 Billion Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 99,876.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635,248,021 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 1.17% of Microchip Technology worth $56,968,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 659.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $300,695,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 82.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCHP

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.