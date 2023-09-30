Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 98,797.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,607,491 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 31.59% of Gilead Sciences worth $30,366,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $74.94 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

