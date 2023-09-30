Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 17,718,899 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 98,894.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 48.03% of Booking worth $47,895,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Booking by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after buying an additional 102,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,834,000 after buying an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,108,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Booking by 29.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,787,000 after buying an additional 80,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,194.67.

Booking Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,083.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,090.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2,802.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $19.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

