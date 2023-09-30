Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 209,295,211 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 83.06% of FedEx worth $51,937,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 71.4% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.36.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 0.6 %

FDX stock opened at $264.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $147.98 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.