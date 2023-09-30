Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 537,992,573 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 100,317.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 92.08% of EOG Resources worth $61,629,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.87.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $126.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.