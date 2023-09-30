Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $217.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.