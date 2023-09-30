Bank of America Trims Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Target Price to $22.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Kohl’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.27.

Kohl’s Price Performance

KSS opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -196.08%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 176.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Kohl’s by 81.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

