Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$132.58.

BMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CSFB set a C$128.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$114.58 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$111.18 and a 12 month high of C$137.64. The stock has a market cap of C$82.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$116.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$118.24.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C($0.28). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of C$7.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 12.8920135 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.99%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

