Baugh & Associates LLC Purchases 685 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Baugh & Associates LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 3.8% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie
AbbVie Stock Performance
NYSE:ABBV opened at $149.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.