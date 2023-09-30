BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Position Boosted by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BCE by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in BCE by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.17. 3,182,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,763. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. BCE’s payout ratio is 151.32%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

