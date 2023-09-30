Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.57.

Get DraftKings alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

DraftKings Stock Up 1.8 %

DKNG opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. The business had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at $755,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,463,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 947,536 shares of company stock worth $29,232,213 over the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.