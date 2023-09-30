Bensler LLC Acquires 277 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bensler LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after buying an additional 283,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 21.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,333 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.36.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.88 on Friday, hitting $481.01. 499,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,127. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $498.86 and a 200-day moving average of $479.76. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $370.93 and a 52 week high of $524.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

