Bensler LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bensler LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,533,880,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 195.7% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.41. 88,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,933. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $87.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.51.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

