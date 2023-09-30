Bensler LLC Decreases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bensler LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $6.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,831.83. 246,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,751. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01. The company has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,908.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,931.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.78.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

