Bensler LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bensler LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,591 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.8% of Bensler LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.76. 2,482,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,532. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.