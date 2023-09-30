Bensler LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Block by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $190,314.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,033,542.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $56,663.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,620.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $190,314.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,033,542.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,446 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.26. 11,965,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,096,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.61 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.98. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

