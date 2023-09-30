Bensler LLC Has $346,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

VTI stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.41. 4,441,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

