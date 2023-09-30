Bensler LLC Sells 154 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bensler LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.35. 1,630,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,270. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.01 and its 200-day moving average is $254.03. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.25 and a 52-week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

