Bensler LLC Sells 6,386 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bensler LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.72. 1,028,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,832. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $78.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

