Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $26,949.14 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $525.51 billion and $386.10 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $26,949.14 on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.03 or 0.00875825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00116760 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015823 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,500,081 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

