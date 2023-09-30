Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $26,949.14 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $525.51 billion and $386.10 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $26,949.14 on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.03 or 0.00875825 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00116760 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015823 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000323 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,500,081 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.
