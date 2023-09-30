Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 1-Day Volume Tops $184.90 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $235.54 or 0.00874748 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $4.60 billion and $184.90 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,926.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00116686 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015808 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,518,831 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

