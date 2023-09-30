BitTorrent-New Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $369.29 million and approximately $14.77 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002531 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002152 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001350 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001832 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002894 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003483 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001895 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
