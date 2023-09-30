BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Announces Earnings Results

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BlackBerry Stock Down 1.1 %

BlackBerry stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BB. StockNews.com cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BlackBerry by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EWA LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

