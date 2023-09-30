BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BlackBerry Price Performance

BlackBerry stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BB shares. StockNews.com lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $74,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after acquiring an additional 348,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 26.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 113,962 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Further Reading

