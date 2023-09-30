BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance

BKCC opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $269.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.40. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 14.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

