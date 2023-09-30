BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Sold by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 25,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

HYT opened at $8.63 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $9.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

