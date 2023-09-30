Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 261 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.5% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,396,630. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $250.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.93 and a 200 day moving average of $225.03. The company has a market capitalization of $794.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.