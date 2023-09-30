Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.