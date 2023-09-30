BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $410,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 36.6% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 30.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 24,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 87,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,601,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,855,000 after purchasing an additional 336,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average is $59.50. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 229.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.34.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

