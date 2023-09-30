BLB&B Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

BX stock opened at $107.18 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock worth $198,963,771. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

