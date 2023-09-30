BLB&B Advisors LLC Makes New $776,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $91.35 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

